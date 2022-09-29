Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.