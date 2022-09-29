Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $659,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

