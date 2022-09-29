AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.