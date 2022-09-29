Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.32 and a 200-day moving average of $518.47. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

