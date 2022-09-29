Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

