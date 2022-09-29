Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

