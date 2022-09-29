MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

