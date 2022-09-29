Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

