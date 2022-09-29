Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $367.92

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $367.92 and last traded at $368.40, with a volume of 16303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.73.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

