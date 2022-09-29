Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.24

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.24 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 260598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

