Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.44

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 30048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

