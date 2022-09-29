Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

