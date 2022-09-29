Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

ED stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

