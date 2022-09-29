Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

