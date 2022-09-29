Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,880 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

