TD SYNNEX Co. (SNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

