iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $48.22 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.