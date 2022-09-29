Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $412,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74.

