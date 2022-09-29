Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

