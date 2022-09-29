Conning Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

