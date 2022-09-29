Conning Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.