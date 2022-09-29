Conning Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

