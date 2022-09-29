SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Position Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $36.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

