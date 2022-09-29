Conning Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

