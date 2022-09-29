Conning Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.