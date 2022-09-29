Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

LLY opened at $334.38 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

