Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

