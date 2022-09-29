Spirit of America Management Corp NY Invests $62,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.