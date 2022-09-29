Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

