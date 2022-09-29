Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 8,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.