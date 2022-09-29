Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 4,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.9 %

OHI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

