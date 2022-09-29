Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.