Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34.

