Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.53

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 1585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 99,043 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

