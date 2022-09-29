Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.12

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 50700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

