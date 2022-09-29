Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $131.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.26 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

