Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.99

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 29638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 122.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

