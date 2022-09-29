TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

