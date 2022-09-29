Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Ocwen Financial Profile

Shares of OCN stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.