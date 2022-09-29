TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.6 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.