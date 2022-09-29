TCW Group Inc. Sells 35,842 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,842 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.