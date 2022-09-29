TCW Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

