TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 125,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.