TCW Group Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.