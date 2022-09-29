TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,557 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after acquiring an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

