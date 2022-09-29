TCW Group Inc. Takes $5.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF opened at $219.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

