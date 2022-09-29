TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,488 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $429.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.02 and a 200-day moving average of $452.25. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.