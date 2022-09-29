TCW Group Inc. Sells 50,348 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,348 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.