TCW Group Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,383 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 2.85% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 838,285 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75,214 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

