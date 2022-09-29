TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $2,780,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $393.06 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.03 and a 200 day moving average of $409.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

